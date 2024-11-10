HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

