Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE INGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,811. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.
About Ingram Micro
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingram Micro
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.