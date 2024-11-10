Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,811. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

