Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$20,939.58 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.18, for a total value of C$20,939.58.
Amar Singh Parmar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 25th, Amar Singh Parmar purchased 6,534 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,763.22.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.67 and a 52 week high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
