Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $29,546.79 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

GPI opened at $402.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $413.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 596.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

