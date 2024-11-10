Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $29,546.79 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %
GPI opened at $402.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $413.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Group 1 Automotive
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.