Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells 27,104 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $374,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,326.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HOPE opened at $13.53 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

