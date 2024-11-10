Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $137,245.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.27 and a 1-year high of $282.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

