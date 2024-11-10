Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.44 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.