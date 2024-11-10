Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 2,942,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Invesco by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

