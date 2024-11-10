iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.