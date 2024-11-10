iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

