iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

