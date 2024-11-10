iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,962,000 after acquiring an additional 824,164 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,597 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 196,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,407,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. 218,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $102.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

