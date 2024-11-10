iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Boosted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 1.64% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $30,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.