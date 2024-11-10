iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

