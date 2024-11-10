iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 895.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,930 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,530,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,969,000 after purchasing an additional 564,318 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 202,170 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMT opened at $26.19 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $866.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

