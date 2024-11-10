iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,251 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

