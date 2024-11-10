iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

