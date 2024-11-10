iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $201.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $202.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.