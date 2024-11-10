J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $306,450.18 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.