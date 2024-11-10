Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,340 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,970 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,628,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

