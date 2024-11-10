Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,235,116.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $6,248,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,235,116.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock valued at $92,680,265. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 1,241,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

