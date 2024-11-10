Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,745. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

