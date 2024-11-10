JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.20. 661,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,268,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at $149,256,870. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,031 shares of company stock worth $3,618,247. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

