John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.5 %
HPF opened at $18.04 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
