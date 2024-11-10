Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

