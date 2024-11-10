JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 863,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 187,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 126,344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 329,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,056. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $81.70.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.