JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

