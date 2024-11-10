JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.
Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $56.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
