Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $520.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,124,462,408 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,121,238,885.882366. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13403178 USD and is up 19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $299,665,416.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

