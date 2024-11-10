Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of Block stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Block by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after buying an additional 326,444 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

