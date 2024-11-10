Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 11,800 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,663,890.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

