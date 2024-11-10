KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $152.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

