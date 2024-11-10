KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Raised by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.