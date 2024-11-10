Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 325 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 332,574 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 295,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.