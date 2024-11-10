Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$19.8 billion.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 20,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. Kubota has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

