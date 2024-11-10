Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 million.

Lantronix stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,065 shares of company stock worth $356,232. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

