Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

LGI stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

