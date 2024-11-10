Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
