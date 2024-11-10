Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NVR by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $9,306.94 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,818.01 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,440.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,492.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

