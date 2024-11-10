Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 274,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

