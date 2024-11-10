Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,966 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

