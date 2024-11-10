Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,350.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $935.84 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.15.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

