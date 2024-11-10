Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,332,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $921.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $877.98 and its 200 day moving average is $811.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

