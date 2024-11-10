Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $14,753.01 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) Director Si Pablo Di sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $14,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,527.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LNN opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 26.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

