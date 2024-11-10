LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 11,418,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,725.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,725.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $246,745. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in LivePerson by 264.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 163,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $5,313,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1,633.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

