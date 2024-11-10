Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 401,901 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 688.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Allstate worth $87,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.90. 2,018,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,754. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

