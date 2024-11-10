Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $47,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $309.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,699. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $238.31 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.