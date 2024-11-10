Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,139 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $74,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 2,639,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,766. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

