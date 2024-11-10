Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 900,114 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2,729.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $53,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. 5,554,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

