Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Cboe Global Markets worth $137,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

